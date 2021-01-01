President Donald Trump’s call to raise the $600 payments included in the recent covid relief plan to $2,000 gave Democrats the opportunity to deliver extra help to the economy while embarrassing the opposition. Their House majority, with support from 44 Republicans, quickly passed a measure to deliver the additional payments. The Republican-controlled Senate then blocked it. With crucial votes in Georgia’s Senate runoff looming, Republicans are at odds with each other and with their president, and obstructing a popular proposal to boot.
The only problem is that, as Democrats ought to realize, there are far better ways of spending those funds. Tempting as it might be to press their political advantage, they should pause and ask how best to help those in need.
The recent covid relief plan was indeed too small. Democrats insisted on this throughout and they were right — but not because the plans under discussion skimped on the checks. The recent package should’ve included far more targeted relief for the neediest. Additional unemployment insurance should be put in place for the duration of the emergency. Support for renters facing eviction should be extended and improved. Subsidies for essential low-income workers who’ve put themselves at risk make sense. And state and local governments should be a priority. They’re having to deal with surging costs and diminished revenue — pressures that risk spilling over to teachers, health care staff and other workers, while undermining vital public services.
A new administration is poised to take office, presenting an opportunity to think again. President-elect Joe Biden and his team have rightly argued for additional fiscal support. They should make the case for a plan that’s smart and responsible. Giving $2,000 to most Americans whether they need it or not is neither.
