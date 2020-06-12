America’s war in Afghanistan has dragged on too long. But the U.S. domestic political calendar shouldn’t dictate when to end it. Under the peace agreement signed with the Taliban in February, the U.S. promised to withdraw all its troops within 14 months if the Taliban adhered to its pledge to cut all ties to al-Qaida. Yet the Pentagon is reportedly drafting plans that could bring the last 8,600 U.S. troops home before November’s election. Judging by recent tweets, that seems likely to be President Donald Trump’s preference.
Even if an expedited withdrawal doesn’t happen, floating the idea could prove damaging. The Taliban and the Afghan government are edging closer to their first direct talks. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah have struck a power-sharing agreement; Abdullah now heads peace efforts. A reduction in violence for the Eid holiday held for more than a week.
A logjam over prisoner exchanges may be easing.
A U.S. dash for the exit could stall this progress. It would deny the U.S. leverage — even as evidence suggests the Taliban has maintained its links to al-Qaida.
Achieving anything like success in Afghanistan by next spring will be a herculean task. The U.S. shouldn’t make it even harder.
That’s the least it owes its Afghan partners, and the thousands of Americans who have fallen on the Afghan battlefield.
— Bloomberg News
