The Trump administration’s decision to remove more than 9,000 troops from Germany by September is part of a dispiriting pattern. It serves little strategic purpose and will be virtually impossible to pull off.
The plan would cap the U.S. presence in Germany at 25,000, down from about 35,000 today, which itself is less than half the number stationed in Germany during the height of the Iraq War. As is so often the case, the potential benefits of the administration’s policy have been negated by the chaos surrounding it. At a minimum, the U.S. should commit to consulting with allies before making any significant cuts.
A prudent reduction to the U.S. troop presence in Germany could strengthen the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, provided Washington redeploys those forces elsewhere in Europe.
But any such move should be done in coordination with partners, not in defiance of them.
— Bloomberg News
