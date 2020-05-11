Congress included $25 billion for coronavirus testing in its recent aid package, and told the Trump administration to quickly expand testing capacity, develop better and faster tests, and create a “strategic testing plan” for the country. It’s frustrating that lawmakers needed to spell this out. The White House should have long recognized its responsibility to support and coordinate state, local and private efforts.
Months into the pandemic, testing capacity in the U.S. has improved but is too small to show how quickly the virus is spreading. This makes reopening the economy hazardous. Even when the rate of transmission has fallen enough to allow some easing of restrictions, it won’t be safe to let people congregate until new infections can be quickly identified and isolated. There’s a risk, otherwise, of new viral flare-ups and even a second and worse wave of the disease this fall. Once covid-19 is eventually brought to heel, a national testing strategy will be needed to confront the next emerging virus.
An effective national strategy would help states, cities, hospitals and private labs work together.
The Health and Human Services Department can use its $11 billion in state testing funds to ensure that the tests are high-quality and meet minimum standards for thoroughness, and that complete and consistent data are reported electronically. Age, race, location and health status are necessary to show how COVID-19 works. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services can also bring financial incentives to bear, setting its reimbursement rates to reward labs for using the most effective tests. Millions of them need to be done every week — until a vaccine brings immunity. Yes, states should be expected to manage their own operations well. But in a national emergency, they could do that much better with proper guidance and support from Washington.
— Bloomberg News
