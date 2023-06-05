More than 40% of American adults are obese, costing the health-care system $173 billion a year. Related conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers are among the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S. But while drugmakers have developed astonishingly effective medications for weight loss, they’re not covered by Medicare.
Should the government help foot the bill?
When Medicare’s prescription-drug program was created two decades ago, it was prohibited by law from covering weight-loss drugs, which were seen as largely cosmetic. Congress also worried about health risks after several popular diet pills were taken off the market. The obesity narrative has shifted in recent years to reduce stigma, and newer drugs appear to be safer. The American Medical Association recognized obesity as a disease in 2013.
One result is that pressure is now mounting on Congress to allow Medicare to cover weight-loss drugs, such as Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy. Expanding coverage would open up a huge, lucrative market that some analysts estimate will reach $150 billion a year globally, rivaling cancer treatments. Even at $900 or more a month out of pocket, demand has been surging — to the extent that Novo recently paused its ads for Wegovy to alleviate potential shortages.
That high price has become a sticking point for insurers. Weight-loss drugs are lifelong medications. And even as more competitors enter the market, manufacturers have little incentive to reduce prices.
Weight-loss medications could be transformative for the millions of Americans who struggle with obesity. While the current high costs and unknown long-term health effects are good reason to proceed with care, the potential for life-changing treatment of a deadly disease should be welcomed as a significant milestone.
