Plans are in the works to revive a legislative procedure in which lawmakers can tie funding in appropriations bills to specific projects — airports, bridges, museums — in their home state or district. The process will now be referred to by the serene euphemism of “community project funding,” since the traditional terms (earmarking, pork, horse-trading) have come into disrepute.
Whatever it’s called, it’s a good idea.
Earmarking got a bad rap over the years, and not without reason. Total spending on such measures rose from less than $3 billion in 1991 to $29 billion at its peak in 2006. Tales of misspent funds proliferated. Favors were exchanged. Crimes were committed. You might recall a $223 million set-aside for connecting a remote Alaskan town to a yet more remote island. An uproar over this “bridge to nowhere” was one reason both parties suspended earmarks altogether in 2011.
Many prudent reforms had already been put in place before the ban, including requirements that lawmakers attach their own names (and those of any beneficiaries) to earmarks and publish the details on their websites. These should be reinstated as the practice is phased back in.
Restoring earmarks won’t resolve all of America’s political problems, of course. But from the Compromise of 1790 to the current imbroglio over pandemic relief, getting things done in the U.S. Congress has always required pragmatism, compromise and highly imperfect solutions. There’s no shame in that.
— Bloomberg Opinion
