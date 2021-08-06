As calls for the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve covid-19 vaccines grow louder, the agency itself has little to say. This is a mistake. The agency insists it is “working as quickly as possible” and has suggested that full approval may come for at least one vaccine by the end of summer. The public is left wondering: What’s taking so long? This isn’t just a minor nuisance. It undermines trust in the vaccines and damages the FDA’s most valuable asset — its credibility.
With the delta variant racing through the population and the pace of vaccination in the U.S. still too slow, many observers, including some infectious disease professionals, have accused the FDA of dragging its feet.
Without transparent communication from the agency itself, it’s impossible to know whether that charge is correct. On Friday, an agency official said it was making further efforts to speed its review, making one wonder why every effort hadn’t already been made. The FDA traditionally hasn’t explained its ongoing work in detail, but hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccines makes that reticence unacceptable.
— Bloomberg Opinion
