It’s been 10 years since a Tunisian fruit vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi set himself alight in a protest against corruption and injustice, starting a people-power movement across the Arab world. In astonishingly little time, long-entrenched dictators were toppled in Tunisia, Egypt and Yemen; elsewhere, previously unchallenged rulers were forced to conciliate or, as in Syria, Libya and Bahrain, employ extreme violence to snuff out their people’s democratic hopes.
Unsure of whether to intervene and how to do so, the West mostly looked on. President Barack Obama offered pro-democratic protesters only modest support; European leaders, likewise. The aspirations of the Arab Spring were soon crushed.
Albeit tentatively, a second Arab Spring may be beginning. In Algeria and Sudan, people have again risen to topple corrupt regimes.
The time is ripe for new efforts to resolve those conflicts, and Biden can give the U.S. a leading role. Appointing a special envoy for this task would send a signal of intent.
The president-elect aims to restore American leadership in promoting democratic values, and he plans a “Summit of Democracies” soon after taking office. Challenging as it may be, there’d be no better way to demonstrate his sincerity than by working to support a new Arab Spring.
— Bloomberg Opinion
