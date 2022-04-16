The U.S. is among the wealthiest countries in the world. Yet many Americans face the prospect of great financial strain and even poverty in old age, because they lack the resources to support themselves after they stop working.
Addressing this impending crisis will require a lot more ambition than Congress has yet demonstrated.
The U.S. has never squarely considered how best to encourage people to supplement their expected Social Security payments and set aside enough for old age. For much of the 20th century, the government left the issue mostly to employers, which offered pension benefits to long-serving workers. People today often look upon such defined-benefit plans as a sort of gold standard of retirement security, an attribute of a gentler, more benevolent time.
Hardly. The traditional company pension arose in part by accident: Price and wage controls, imposed to combat inflation during World War II, forced companies to compete for scarce workers by promising better retirement benefits. Such perks then became a fixture of collective bargaining agreements, and were enshrined in the 1974 Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Still, they never covered more than about two-fifths of private-sector workers.
Even for those lucky enough to be covered, relying on employers to ensure income in old age was never a great idea. People tend to live longer than businesses, and many employers are poorly equipped to manage pension finances.
Since 1974, more than 140,000 companies have ended their defined-benefit plans.
The U.S. needs a simpler and more comprehensive approach. The essential components: universal coverage, automatic enrollment in low-cost plans, a limited menu of well-curated investments, easy portability when workers change jobs, and subsidies for the low-paid.
Such a system would reduce unnecessary risks, minimize fees, maximize returns, slash red tape, and benefit businesses and the broader economy — while ensuring many more Americans can retire comfortably.
The next and last editorial in this series will explain how.
— Bloomberg Opinion
