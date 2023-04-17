Last Monday’s mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville is the latest reminder of America’s worsening epidemic of gun violence. It should be more than enough to spur elected officials to pass common-sense measures to keep guns away from unstable individuals.

The Louisville shooting left five people dead and at least eight wounded, including two police officers. Despite his mental-health issues, the shooter was able to legally purchase an AR-15-style rifle the week before. The massacre came just two weeks after three nine-year-old students and three staffers at a school in Nashville were killed by a disturbed individual who had managed to stockpile seven guns despite having been diagnosed with an emotional disorder.

