Last Monday’s mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville is the latest reminder of America’s worsening epidemic of gun violence. It should be more than enough to spur elected officials to pass common-sense measures to keep guns away from unstable individuals.
The Louisville shooting left five people dead and at least eight wounded, including two police officers. Despite his mental-health issues, the shooter was able to legally purchase an AR-15-style rifle the week before. The massacre came just two weeks after three nine-year-old students and three staffers at a school in Nashville were killed by a disturbed individual who had managed to stockpile seven guns despite having been diagnosed with an emotional disorder.
The fact is, research shows that a majority of mass shooters exhibit warning signs before committing murder. Laws that aim to prevent these people from accessing firearms are a critical tool in reducing the likelihood of mass shootings. Known as red-flag laws, such measures allow police or family members to ask a court to temporarily confiscate weapons belonging to unstable individuals. They’re one of the few gun-safety policies that command a degree of bipartisan support — and they seem likely to work: A study of Connecticut’s red-flag policy credited the law preventing at least one death for every 10 to 20 times it was used. A California study of 21 cases found that after guns were taken from individuals who’d made explicit shooting threats, no further violence occurred.
Gun-rights extremists will surely continue to oppose such laws.
But sensible people of both parties should recognize that they’re the most promising approach yet devised to address the national scourge of mass shootings. It’s hard to imagine a worthier cause to support.
