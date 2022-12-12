The Respect for Marriage Act, as the new bill is titled, should stand as a landmark for two reasons. One is that it affirms the value of making policy by legislation as opposed to judicial fiat. Supporters of abortion rights have recently been dismayed to realize that a right invented by a court in one era — as with Roe v. Wade — can be just as easily dismantled in another.
An elected legislature, accountable to voters and responsive to shifts in public opinion, is the appropriate venue for negotiating wide-ranging social policies.
A second, related virtue of the bill was procedural. After the House passed the original version, Senate Democrats could’ve played politics, dared Republicans to mount a filibuster, and used their opposition as a cudgel during the midterms. Instead, the bill’s cosponsors accepted that genuinely undecided Republicans such as Mitt Romney had good-faith reservations about the bill and held off on voting until after the midterms. That collegial trust paid off: Twelve Republicans eventually crossed over and supported a revised version that addressed their concerns about religious liberty. As recently as 1996, the U.S. was solidly opposed to gay marriage. Today lawmakers in both parties have fashioned a bargain reflecting a new national consensus. That’s how the democratic process is supposed to work.
