Elon Musk was entitled to be elated when he welcomed two NASA astronauts back to Earth on Sunday. His company, SpaceX, had blasted them into space and then brought them safely home 63 days later. The entire mission was a marvel of engineering and a milestone for American enterprise. In its current mood of exhaustion and discord, the country might need reminding that, for all its shortcomings, it’s still capable of stirring achievements.
SpaceX deserves plenty of credit for this one. Taking off in May from the same launchpad that served the Apollo missions, the company’s Falcon 9 rocket flawlessly conveyed a reusable Crew Dragon capsule into orbit, where it eventually docked with the International Space Station. It sent a clear message: After nine years of ignominiously hitching rides aboard Russian rockets, the U.S. space program was back in business. The launch — a first for any private company — also inaugurated a new era of public-private cooperation, with SpaceX and its competitors aiming to carry astronauts to the moon and perhaps beyond in the years ahead. This blend of public-spiritedness and private competitiveness holds immense promise, and suggests that the best days of the U.S. space program may yet lie ahead.
These too are difficult times. Coping with the covid-19 pandemic and reckoning with America’s legacy of racial injustice haven’t left much energy for saluting a remarkable instance of progress. This was nonetheless such a moment. It exemplified the best of American ambition and ingenuity, and holds out the promise of better days to come.
— Bloomberg Opinion
