The new head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, starts work this week. Hopefully she likes a challenge. She takes charge of an institution once seen as vital for global prosperity but now widely regarded as moribund, and she’ll need to contend with a new climate of opinion that seems to regard free trade as passé and measures to build domestic economic resilience as paramount. The future of the liberal trading order is under threat. It may be decided, one way or the other, on her watch.
Her task is enormous — and, no matter how competent or energetic, she can’t do it alone. It took U.S. leadership to build the WTO, and it will take U.S. leadership to revive it.
Last week, President Joe Biden’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, appeared before Congress. She’s an experienced and respected trade litigator and negotiator, with credentials as impressive as Okonjo-Iweala’s. Her appointment seems to command bipartisan support.
So far, unfortunately, the Biden administration’s rhetoric on trade hasn’t much differed from that of the Trump administration — which did more to set back global trade than any other in modern times, and at great cost to the country.
With luck, Tai will see it as the ally it can and should be, in strengthening the U.S. and repairing the global economy. If she and her team fail to rise to that challenge, Okonjo-Iweala’s task will be impossible.
— Bloomberg Opinion
