Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly. Restoring the policy is a necessary step toward gaining control over the crisis at the country’s southern border. The administration should work with Mexico to make it more efficient and humane.
Biden’s rush to undo any immigration policies associated with his predecessor has contributed to upheaval at the border and encouraged more people to risk their lives trying to reach the U.S. In the process, it has undermined public support for the comprehensive immigration reforms the country needs. Strengthening MPP, rather than discarding it, is the best way to restore confidence in the government’s ability to administer a more fair and orderly system.
— Bloomberg
