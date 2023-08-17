Editor: Our government is at work, doing what they always do, spending your money. But they just aren’t satisfied doing dumb things with only your money. They want more — always more! According to a front page headline, Mohave County is going to spend $63,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (also known as the “Let’s Jack Inflation Up To 10% Act”) and the money is being used to buy coffee makers and 150 new chairs, among other things. Our grandkids and their grandkids will be paying the interest on this coffee maker for the next 100 to 200 years. Wow, they call this a rescue plan!
Bob Barrett
(1) comment
Nice twist, we all maintain our homes, Mohave County is maintaining the senior center as they should be and they are using dollars they received from something other than local taxes.
