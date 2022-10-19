Editor: Yesterday, Ben Mahle wrote a letter titled “Do the Math” in which he was critical of pending Arizona income tax cuts while labeling a large portion of Lake Havasu City residents “stupid” because they may have different views.
Unfortunately for him, his point about tax cuts was lost when he used the logical fallacy too many like him use which is that government could do all these wonderful things for you if only it took more of your money. One of the amazing things the letter writer mentioned was “refreshing the no-passing lanes on highway 95”.
