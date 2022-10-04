Editor: Yesterday’s Democrat letter writer incorrectly stated that Democrats are the champions of low taxes (”Taxes in Arizona” editorial). I moved here from Minnesota last year and I KNOW he is miss-informed so let’s set the record straight and compare Democrat run Minnesota with Republican led Arizona.

• My property taxes in Minnesota were over $6,300 per year(not a miss-print!!). In Arizona they are $1,400 for a similarly valued home.

