Editor: Yesterday’s Democrat letter writer incorrectly stated that Democrats are the champions of low taxes (”Taxes in Arizona” editorial). I moved here from Minnesota last year and I KNOW he is miss-informed so let’s set the record straight and compare Democrat run Minnesota with Republican led Arizona.
• My property taxes in Minnesota were over $6,300 per year(not a miss-print!!). In Arizona they are $1,400 for a similarly valued home.
• Minnesota’s state income tax is 6.875%. In Arizona it is 5.6%.
• Minnesota’s gas tax is 28.5 cents per gallon and MN Democrats have been wanting to raise it for years, would have if not for the Senate Republican majority. In Arizona the gas tax is 18 cents per gallon.
• Minnesota’s income tax BEGINS at 5.35% at lower incomes and “progresses” all the way up to 9.85%(4th highest in the country behind deep blue states California, New York and Oregon), while Arizona’s begins at 2.59% and ends at a rate, 4.5%, that is lower than where Minnesota’s begins.
• Minnesota taxes social security benefits while Arizona does not.
It’s laughable to say that Democrats are the party of lower taxes. They are not. Shame on Mr. Miller for trying to tell you otherwise. Arizona residents, don’t let these foxes guard the hen house.
