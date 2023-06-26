Editor: Sunday’s article titled “Helping Pay for Roadwork” regarding electric vehicles highlighted one, too obvious, example of the head scratching duplicity of today’s left-leaning political philosophy. On the one hand, Governor Hobbs wants to ensure E-vehicle owners pay their fair share of taxes to support road maintenance because these owners do not pay any gas tax.
On the other hand, President Biden (D-la la land), in his disingenuous and poorly named, “Inflation Reduction Act” of 2022, provided E-vehicle owners with tax credits of up to $7,500 for the privilege of NOT paying their fair share of the 36 cents per gallon of federal and Arizona gas taxes.
So, what’s the solution according to liberals and, apparently some confused and weak-kneed Republicans like Arizona State Representative David Cook of Globe? They want to invade your privacy by slapping a big-brother transponder to your vehicle while simultaneously growing government by hiring people to extract information from this transponder tracking where you drive and how far you drive in order to impose a new mileage tax.
The clear summary to this absurd contraction of; 1) providing a E-vehicle tax credit, 2) creating a brand new E-vehicle mileage tax and 3) hiring government employees to manage this can be summarized by a dissatisfied Green Bay Packer coach Vince Lombardi when he famously screamed: “What the Hell is Going On Out There?”
