Editor: Sunday’s article titled “Helping Pay for Roadwork” regarding electric vehicles highlighted one, too obvious, example of the head scratching duplicity of today’s left-leaning political philosophy. On the one hand, Governor Hobbs wants to ensure E-vehicle owners pay their fair share of taxes to support road maintenance because these owners do not pay any gas tax.

On the other hand, President Biden (D-la la land), in his disingenuous and poorly named, “Inflation Reduction Act” of 2022, provided E-vehicle owners with tax credits of up to $7,500 for the privilege of NOT paying their fair share of the 36 cents per gallon of federal and Arizona gas taxes.

