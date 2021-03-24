Editor: I write this in response to Kurt Krueger.
I would like to begin with a point of agreement. Mr. Krueger is correct that one does not need be a doctor or scientist to know “how things basically work.” One does need a modicum of scientific education to know how science works.
To say that “a study is a hypothesis at best” reflects a misunderstanding of scientific method. A (research) study is a scientific effort to test a hypothesis. When done carefully and insufficient size, a study may confirm or discredit a hypothesis.
There have been numerous studies done to confirm that wearing face masks reduces the spread of covid-19. Those studies have been delved into the efficiency of different types of masks and materials; and they have shown that while some masks are better than others, all are better than no mask at all. Happily, the readily available disposal masks have been proven to be effective.
With respect to the comparison of mouths and toilet seats, I suspect Mr. Krueger is again correct. I rarely Lysol my mouth. However, we know that mouths and skin contain a host of bacteria which are usually harmless and sometimes necessary. They are naturally occurring and always there. We swallow and breathe them. Wearing a mask does not magically transform them into something harmful.
Yes, doctors wear masks for long periods of time in surgery. No, they don’t change them often or ever. I confirmed with an experienced OR nurse that the only time a mask gets changed is if bloodied or a sneeze left it unpleasant. The O2 levels in an OR are the same as the ambient air in the hospital. The patient gets supplemental O2 not the staff.
Finally, what OSHA has to say on this subject is of little relevance, it is not their mission to set pandemic poicy. The CDC, the USPHS, various medical centers and teaching hospitals are the sources of thoughtful, scientific pandemic policy. No matter how one tries to rationalize of deny those pesky, uncomfortable masks saves lives.
Bob Cericke
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.