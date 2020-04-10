Editor: For two week, I’ve been witnessing big groups of people together. Mostly out-of-towners. I took pictures presenting them to the mayor, and he told me his hands were tied by the governor. After the state’s stay-at-home order was in effect, I still witnessed 10 to 15 on a job site together. Do the math.
Bob Douglas
Prescott Valley
