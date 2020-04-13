Editor: How come a population grew 5,000 to 10,000 people this weekend? Holiday weekend. Everyone’s stay-at-home orders don’t affect California people, I guess. I went to Walmart to pick up my prescriptions. There were four spaces for curbside for prescriptions, but two guys sitting in a big truck from California were waiting on their girlfriends to come out in one of the spaces. That makes me, park in a different space.What gave them the right to do that? Because this town is not doing what it should be doing to keep our citizens safe, end of story. When are they going to shut it down and stop this virus from coming in every weekend.
Bob Douglas
Lake Havasu City
Evidently 'powers to be' saw more benefit in still allowing visitors to come over for a couple of days, than to do a couple of 'simple things' to make it non-beneficial for them to be here. These bureaucrats failed to see the "big picture." The majority of seniors living here (and there are many) decided to hunker down even more so, after our state and local politicians irresponsibly decided not to not close boat ramps and hotels. Money that otherwise would've streamed into fledgling "take out" establishments are now sitting tight in purses and wallets. For every action there's a reaction. In this case, a reaction has been 'created' that's delivering a death blow to specific businesses!
"Waiter? Over here. We need some cheese to go with that whine."
