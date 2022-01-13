Editor: Every day I read News-Herald and in particular the letters to the editor describing issues submitted by Democrats who continue to attack the Republican elected officials including our Supreme Court justices. My concern is since the takeover by the Democrats of the House, the Senate and the Presidency how are we doing as a nation.
We have seen the shutdown of the pipeline, the invasion of millions of illegals pouring across our open border, crime running ramp it in our major cities, let’s not forget the fiasco in Afghanistan, inflation on everything, a shortage of consumer products, and our ports backed up.
What really frightens me is the liberal Marxist attempting to turn our Nation into a banana republic with the introduction of legislation to nationalize our future elections. Not to mention an administration who leaders lie to the American people that everything is fine. Today’s editorial page written by Byron York is a case in point, he wrote, “the “For the Peoples Act” — in the House and the later “Freedom to Vote Act” in the Senate – that would throw out every state voter ID law in the country, that would legalize ballot harvesting” and I’ll stop here (please read the article). In essence, turn our nation into a banana republic where we have a Marxist government controlling every aspect of our life. Rather than deal with issues concerning everyday Americans this administration continues to inflict fear over Covid-19 with folks like Dr. Fauci. In addition, the illegals pouring across our open borders are receiving more attention than Americans who are fighting inflation caused by this administration.
It’s time for Americans of all political persuasions to decide; do we love America and the Freedoms we enjoyed before the liberal Marxists took over, or are you willing to give up our freedoms for a Banana Republic? I’m not, and I pray to God that most Americans agree with me.
Bob Feliciano
Lake Havasu City
