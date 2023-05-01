Editor: In response to the editorial by Dick Polman, a Trump hater, a Republican hater and know he has added Tucker Carlson to his left-wing crap. What troubles me beside his opinions is that our local paper would print such a piece of trash.
If the editor and publisher of the Today’s News-Herald aren’t aware of the fact that Mohave County is the most Conservative County in the State of Arizona. Mr. Polman vitriol finger snapping hatred was not worth the waste of paper and ink. Normally I would write a great deal more in response to such garbage, but enough ink and paper has been wasted on this crazy Left Wing Radical.
