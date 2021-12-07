Editor: I read today’s letters to the editor as I do each day and was intrigued by “The real RINO’s letter. This person claims to be a Republican even though he calls me and the other 70 million Republicans who voted for Trump a “cult”. Then he proceeds to call us twisted people. I feel sorry for folks who become so disjointed that they ramble on incoherently like those Socialist/Marxists on the left. His comments about the Republic party mirrors what is currently the Democratic Party. I suspect that the majority of your readers would agree with my opinion that we were some much better of as a nation with the leadership of President Trump. His last comment about “autocracy and fascism’ describe the left wing Democrats who will destroy our great Nation. Biden has been President for 10 months and we can see the mess our country is in due to his presidency. I would suggest that this RINO be honest with your readers come out of the closet and admit he is a Democrat.
Bob Feliciano
Lake Havasu City
[177 words]
(1) comment
Sorry Bob Feliciano... You would be suspecting wrong where educated readers are concerned. They know why the problems we have today exist, and they have nothing to do with the mundane, and delusional political spin that you're parroting. The Republicans need to show America that they have a plan to move the country forward. You may want to listen to these RINOs as they may save the Republican Party from going over a cliff. With so many like yourself still singing Trump's praises, you are looking more like a "cult" instead of a political party.
