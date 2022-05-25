Editor: We have waited years to finally have the ramp at the Riviera opened, and know I am totally disgusted with our State Park being turned to a private vendor.
How much of our tax dollars went to create this white elephant? Why are we being charged additional fees to use our state park? Each year, like so many other citizens, I purchase a state park pass that allows me access to all state parks but know I find that the pass will not be accepted at our newest “state park” boat launch.
Why is our park being turned into a money maker for Desert Land Group? Someone explain why “Arizona State Parks and Trials will maintain contract oversight” if it’s a state park should they not operate it like all state parks? Adding insult to injury is the cost and additional $400 for an annual pass, and the highest lunch fees in Havasu.
Would our city/state leaders explain why millions of our tax dollars are being gifted to a private company that are making millions of dollars on their development and our citizens are picking up the additional cost.
I personally intend to continue my quest to reverse this double taxation (state fee and know private fees) I hope that other folks in our community will do the same. A retired taxpayer who is tired of government ripping us off.
Bob Feliciano
Lake Havasu City
