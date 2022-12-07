Editor: What is wrong with our elections? The answer is simple, we no longer have election day. People are voting as early as September in some states. Should we be concerned with election fraud, absolutely.
Voting by mail creates the question of who is truly voting and the problem of the harvesting of mail in ballots. Today’s system of early voting is employed by forty-six states which results in voting days, weeks and even months. The result of early voting and mass mail in ballots creates an environment ripe for election tampering and fraud.
How do we solve this perceived problem is to return to an “election day.”
Mail in ballots should only be provided to our military deployed away from home and those person to frail to make a trip to their voting place.
I know that there will be numerous responses to my recommendations such as too much trouble to for me to go vote in person; I don’t have time; it’s easier for me to vote by mail. In essence those voters who are too lazy to do their civic duty in person.
Our election results continue to be questioned by both Liberals and Conservatives.
We all know that as a nation our election have become an embarrassment. If we are not careful our systems of voting will be destroyed.
My suggestion? We start a movement to get back to one person one vote on election day in person with picture ID.
