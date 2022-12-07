Editor: What is wrong with our elections? The answer is simple, we no longer have election day. People are voting as early as September in some states. Should we be concerned with election fraud, absolutely.

Voting by mail creates the question of who is truly voting and the problem of the harvesting of mail in ballots. Today’s system of early voting is employed by forty-six states which results in voting days, weeks and even months. The result of early voting and mass mail in ballots creates an environment ripe for election tampering and fraud.

