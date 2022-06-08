Editor: Many Lake Havasu City residents recognize that newer is not necessarily better.
Your editorial attack on constables as an “antiquated solution” is not accurate. The constitutionally created the position of constable is a peace officer who aids the justice court system. They serve court papers, subpoenas, warrants and enforce evictions.
The work they do is necessary to the operation of the court system.
Your editorial recognizes that the work of constables is sometimes dangerous. I shudder to think of the liability if that work is farmed out to private companies.
The salaries of the five constables are hardly glamorous. Contrary to the misinformation in your article no constable in Mohave County has a “staff.”
Will the sheriff accept the work load of these officers for the small budget afforded the constables? I think it unlikely and unfair to ask that of an already overburdened office.
The editorial would have more credibility if the author had first-hand knowledge of the work done by constables. I believe any of our five constables would be happy to have the editor join them for a “ride along.”
My final point is that this attempt to do away with constables is the first step in heading toward a California-like system. That confused and troubled state completed a “court consolidation” that may save a few dollars, but poorly serves the citizens.
The purpose of tax expenditure should be efficient service to the public. California did away with justice courts and constables. Then they did away with municipal courts and marshals. Now citizens in California’s rural areas drive miles to do a small claims or an eviction and officers travel great distances to testify in a speeding case.
Don’t start down the California path. Our constables do a mountain of work with little pay. Our “antiquated” system works fine. So, as Edith said, ‘Archie, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”
Bob Gericke
Lake Havasu City
