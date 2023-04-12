Editor: Your page lately has turned dark. It reminds me of some songs, “Who Let the Dogs Out.” You have let some evil hellhounds in your editorial play yard. They are evil hellhounds, rabid, filled and fueled by hate! Their hate for spews from their mouths like a heavy breathing Gila monster, and we all know what that smells like! “Can’t you smell that smell” and if killing millions of babies is not enough, now they have started a war! Our country is disappearing right before our eyes! Evil exists because good men do nothing! Just saying.
Bob Licher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.