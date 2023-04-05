Editor: Another shooting and people wondering what to do! How to stop this horrible thing. Taking guns from the people does not work! What will work? Hire or ask for volunteers to guard our schools! I’m sure the vets would do it, many have walked patrols in the past! Any place were people assemble has to be protected with armed guards! That shooting in Vegas at the concert where 58 people died. A couple of Marine snipers in strategic locations would have been all it would have taken, he would not have gotten off more than a couple shots! It would have saved some 50 people! Any place where people gather should be protected with armed guards. You have to fight fire with fire! We need to put together armed vets to guard our schools before it happens here. Just knowing that they are there would deter most people because they are cowards! It will keep happening until we stop it!
Bob Licher
