Editor: Recently you had a letter about the Foothills, a guy was concerned that they graded more lots up there than they should have! And they will be ruined forever, and the land will never be able to return to natural desert. Here’s an idea: Have Bret and Jody build apartments up there on those lots. They could even go higher than 40 feet — maybe even 80 feet tall and plenty of room for parking! Maybe even construct a concrete structure for parking about four stories tall! They could get it on a fast track since the lots are already graded! You might have to build a new access road! And tell the people in that neighborhood that low income housing is needed to grow the city. See if the zoning can be changed to multi-family high density housing — after all that is what the “study stated.”
Bob Licher
