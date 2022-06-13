Editor: I read in the paper that Phyllis Trapp suggested that we use military vets to guard the schools. The other day I suggested the same thing to Nancy Campbell our city counsel member. She said that the one of the people involved with the schools was Israeli military of some thing like that. I told her that we could wear a light blue camo uniform to not be threatening and easily identified. Most of us vet have walked patrols at one time or another. And most if not all have training with weapons and used them in the past.
Once the program was implemented and known that would be a big deterrent to anybody, how many police stations have had mass shootings? If the bad guys know that we are there it would stop! It could be a nation wide thing, real action to prevent school shootings.
All this talk about gun control will not work a lady wrote in and called the “AR a weapon of war” I have news for her and every one banning AR will not work. A Winchester model 12 shotgun made in 1906 can fire double 00 buck, that means that one pull of the trigger shoots 12 each .33 caliber bullets.
And it you hold the trigger down it will fire as fast as you can pump the the pump. That means that 6 pumps can shoot 72 .33 caliber bullets in a matter of seconds. They used them in Vietnam to clear out tunnels (tunnel rats) used them.
They are very powerful shot gun. They also make semi auto shot guns. So you see that banning the dreaded AR 15 is not the answer they will just move to a weapon just as deadly.
We have to confront the situation with real proven methods, you have to fight fire with fire! We need a salutation that works.
On top of that we should make it a requirement that the teachers be certified and qualified to handle a weapon, and carry it on their persons. You want the killing of children to stop. This is how to do it.
We are no longer a free society. We are hostages of a militia who call themselves the NRA and their rabid gun fever.
-RobertsonO
More guns in schools is not the answer! And, as a vet I have to apologize, but many vets I know suffer from the Barney Fife syndrome and would be more dangerous than helpful. Same for retired cops - lil davey is an example of both.
