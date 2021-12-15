Editor: I read in the paper that the water department said they are going to be $7 million or so short. I went to the water department three years ago and asked how many water meters they have in service? They said 27,000. I came home and started to add it up. 27,000 times an average $200 bill equals $5,400,000 a month. Now multiply that by 12 months and you’ll get $64,800,000 a year. That was three years ago, and we have been adding new homes like crazy.
We need a detailed audit. Don’t hire a consulting firm, just publish a account in the paper.
Bob Licher
Lake Havasu City
