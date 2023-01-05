Editor: I‘m struck by people who are trying to blame our political divide on Democrats saying they “are plain nasty.” I know both Democrats and Republicans and none of them are “nasty.”
The blame lies squarely on Trump’s politicizing race, religion and culture.
The argument to bring back Trump because of his great agenda in spite of his “silly name-calling” rings hollow. It was always more sinister and hateful than just silly name calling.
Trump’s disastrous response and misleading statements about covid-19 likely caused hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths, particularly the elderly. His huge tax cut added to our deficit and aided the wealthy not the hard-working middle class. He has ruined the Republican Party by engaging white supremacist groups, and backing candidates even Republicans won’t vote for. Then he planned an insurrection that nearly broke our democracy. I could go on.
Meanwhile, the Biden Administration has pushed and supported legislation that strengthened the economy, improved Social Security and Medicaid, invested in much needed infrastructure, and put $1,200 checks in your pockets. Finally, he has stood strong against Communist and Fascist regimes while supporting democracies like Ukraine. I, for one, don’t hate Trump; I pity him.
Bob you are really delusional.
