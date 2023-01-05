Editor: I‘m struck by people who are trying to blame our political divide on Democrats saying they “are plain nasty.” I know both Democrats and Republicans and none of them are “nasty.”

The blame lies squarely on Trump’s politicizing race, religion and culture.

Roger Pries

Bob you are really delusional.

