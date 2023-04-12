Editor: Projection is often used to cover bias or embarrassment. For example, in a recent rant, one writer projected Fox News’ weakness on the other news outlets by saying, “…Fox News is as corrupt as all other mainstream media outlets…” suggesting that no news source is reliable.

In another rant someone said that with all the rants stating Fox is a false “news” channel, no one offered a reliable news source, hinting (projecting) that none can be trusted. It’s a false narrative.

