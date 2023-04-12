Editor: Projection is often used to cover bias or embarrassment. For example, in a recent rant, one writer projected Fox News’ weakness on the other news outlets by saying, “…Fox News is as corrupt as all other mainstream media outlets…” suggesting that no news source is reliable.
In another rant someone said that with all the rants stating Fox is a false “news” channel, no one offered a reliable news source, hinting (projecting) that none can be trusted. It’s a false narrative.
There is general consensus that mainstream media i.e., NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS, do a good job of reporting the news. The problem has been Fox. It has been reported that their key TV “news” hosts have been pushing conspiracy theories of voter fraud and a stolen election while privately writing in emails that these allegations were untrue. They brought on guests that they knew would lie about voting machines and voter fraud knowing full well that none of it was true.
The deception and misleading of their viewers, along with the former president’s attacks on mainstream media, is a travesty. It has misled millions of viewers into thinking that one cannot trust any news source, and this deception has led to rants like the two I highlighted.
A free and honest press is the cornerstone of our democracy. However, if some misuse it and distort the facts like Dox has admitted to doing, we risk falling into a fascist state where there is no trust.
