Editor: The Republican Party has become the sad and pathetic home of radical right-wingers who have lost all concern for what this country needs to heal, following the four-year reign of error of the biggest mistake ever made by our nation.

And Arizona has become the epicenter of hate. It has become so bad the National Republican Senatorial Committee canceled a week’s worth of mid-August ads in Arizona and ads planned to run in late September through much of October. Someone realizes concentrating on denying women the right to make their own body decisions is not only disgusting it is stupid.

