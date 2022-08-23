Editor: The Republican Party has become the sad and pathetic home of radical right-wingers who have lost all concern for what this country needs to heal, following the four-year reign of error of the biggest mistake ever made by our nation.
And Arizona has become the epicenter of hate. It has become so bad the National Republican Senatorial Committee canceled a week’s worth of mid-August ads in Arizona and ads planned to run in late September through much of October. Someone realizes concentrating on denying women the right to make their own body decisions is not only disgusting it is stupid.
The Republican Party is intent on defeating any bill that could help to elevate the working class, whether it is health care, education, child tax credit, or popular elements of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.
Heidi Beirich, of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, said, “The vitriol coming from extremists, white supremacists and others, has been overwhelming. We usually expect that from these quarters, but the same kind of rhetoric is coming from prominent Republicans and Trump allies. These comments coming from Republicans are really worrying as they are mainstreaming violent rhetoric.”
Both Blake Masters and Kari Lake, along with virtually every Republican nominee for every office, will be bad, very bad, for Arizona. Vote blue and protect our nation and state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.