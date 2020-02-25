Editor: Michael Pacer made assertions that former CIA Director John Brennan was a communist and a Muslim. I fact checked those claims and found that both assertions are unfounded/unproven. I was able to trace the “Communist” claim back to Republican Ron DeSantis, then running for Florida Governor, being interviewed on Fox News on 7/16/18 where he offered no proof or substantiation. The “Muslim” claim I traced to John Guardolo, an ex FBI agent who resigned when he was caught having a sexual affair with a confidential source in a corruption investigation. Glenn Beck on Fox News referenced that claim on his Feb. 13, 2013 Fox News show. Both of these claims have since been debunked on fact checking sites. Given the unreliability of Michael’s presumed sources of his assertions I suggest either that he change his source of information or make certain to fact check before repeating unsubstantiated/unproven statements that are likely intended to be nothing more than political propaganda.
Bob Toppin
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.