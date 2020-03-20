Editor: Mr. Kurt Krueger recently wrote without substantiation that journalists were continually lying and distorting things to ruin Trump, and he saw no examples of Trump mistreating women. Apparently, he didn’t see the “bus tape” or Trump’s admission that he liked to enter the Jr. Miss pageant changing area unannounced. He claims Trump is a great president and is unreasonably disdained by the left. He’s obviously been duped by Trump’s lies/propaganda. There are many justifications for disdain that can easily be fact checked. Politifact and Snopes are reputable, reliable sources.
Trump:
• told thousands of lies before and during his presidency. It continues on a daily basis.
• is a narcissist and “stable genius” who claims to know more than our generals, intelligence professionals, economists, and other experts.
• like a mob boss, surrounds himself with cronies and criminals that he requires be loyal to him, not our country.
• is a childish name caller and bully.
• alienates our allies and loves dictatorial adversaries (in North Korea and Russia, e.g.). Now, allies and adversaries lack respect for us and consider us a laughingstock.
• exhibits bigoted behavior and beliefs toward persons of color, religions, and women.
• is a con man: Trump Foundation - illegal and shut down, Trump University - a scam fined millions and shut down, etc.
• is the subject of numerous civil and criminal complaints including mistreatment of women and payoffs for their silence; failure to pay hired help; obstruction of justice; an unnamed co-conspirator; person number one; etc. Many of these can’t be pursued while he’s in office.
• appoints incompetents willing to eliminate regulations that protect our air, land, water, etc.
There’s much more but space limitations here don’t permit. Disdain is clearly justified. What is unjustified is not admitting the obvious.
Bob Toppin
Lake Havasu City
