Editor: In response to Brian Peterson’s letter regarding the Keystone pipeline: I recommend that he, and anyone who wishes to learn the facts, Google “Keystone pipeline” and read the comprehensive report by the NRDC to see why that pipeline project was canceled. Here are a few points he’ll find there:
• Tar sands oil is the dirtiest and most polluting, poisonous, and most hazardous oil to our environment and humans. It also leaks on average three times more often during transport than other oils.
• Canceling the pipeline will not raise the price of gasoline and may actually lower it and most of it would be shipped overseas from its Gulf of Mexico terminus.
• Studies also show that the pipeline would involve only about 2,000 two year temporary jobs and upon completion require about 35 jobs primarily for maintenance.
Mr. Peterson is correct in concluding that President Biden did “great work” in canceling this project. Residents along its path, including Native Americans, business owners and farmers, as well as leading scientists and world leaders agree with that assessment.
Bob Toppin
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.