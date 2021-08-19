Editor: In an article that appeared in Today’s News-Herald on Aug. 17, Tyger Sugamele’s lawyer paints a picture of the defendant that is overwhelmingly sympathetic towards innocence. He portrays Tyler Sugamele as the victim, showing little or no responsibility for the decisions made that cost a man his life.
Nowhere is there any mention of the defendant leaving the scene of the first accident, proceeding to speed at 111 mph, not ever attempting to apply the brakes per his vehicle’s black box, trying to run the red light, and broadsiding John Ryan, sending his car 400 feet down the road. There was no five-car accident, the first collision was a hit and run up Palo Verde, a half mile from the intersection of Sugamele’s second collision. The black box recorded the 20 seconds from the first collision to the second fatal three car collision at Acoma and Palo Verde, sending John Ryan to his death. If the accelerator stuck, as claimed, he should have applied the brakes and there is no indication of that. A black box recording doesn’t lie!
I agree with Mr Hamby that the years have added perspective to the case. The reality is, he tried every legal maneuver on the books to prevent this case from going to trial. For six years he has come up with mental incompetence of the defendant, mechanical issues with the truck, the police bungling their responsibilities and more. The defense got the damming blood draw thrown out on a technicality, it would have changed the outcome of the entire case. But that is our legal system, where facts take a back seat to procedure.
... The article elicits sympathy for Tyler’s injuries. Any injuries did not prevent him from fleeing on foot from the crash scene, only to be restrained by bystanders who gave their depositions to the police. He didn’t stop to check for injuries or call the police for causing this collision either. Additionally, his admission of drug use to the doctor was not coerced. All of this would have been introduced at trial had the DA not settled for less.
In another attempt to mislead, the article uses a reference to an accident in Kingman that involved a F-150 truck. The year and model of Tyler”s truck is different from the truck stated in the article and his was not part of any recall by Ford for acceleration problems. The ‘expert’s’ opinion has no factual evidence of this vehicle malfunctioning.
The article makes reference to the hardships the Sugamele Family have endured over the last six years. The family and Tyler, with the court’s permission, have requested permission to go on a cruise, vacationed several times out of state and have been able to spend holidays together. The leniency of the plea bargain allows Tyler to serve his sentence in Kingman, one hour away. They will still have the opportunity to spend time together, while the Ryan Family has had an empty chair in the room every day for the last six years; and that will never change!
This article is disappointing in that it is entirely influenced by the defense. They continue to distort the truth and evade the facts in order to influence public opinion. It further reaffirms that there are two standards of justice that are in play in the courts. Those that have the backing financially can do and say what they may to get the plea deal they wish. The original charges in this case have been reduced substantially. A year in jail for killing a man? Where is the justice for John?
Bonnie Bartolo
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.