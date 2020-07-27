Editor: I was truly saddened by the passing of John Lewis. Watching his last crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge and hearing Dr. Phillips singing “Amazing Grace” brought me to tears. We are a better nation for having John Lewis and I can only strive to be a fraction of the person he was. He reminded us that only love can conquer hate.
There has been so much divisiveness. Hateful rhetoric and name calling has become the norm, especially in this forum. I keep reminding myself that with the pandemic, tempers will rise. We are all out of our comfort zone. John Lewis gently reminded us that until there was justice for all there was no justice. We still have a long way to go before race is not an issue. Many want to sweep it under the rug and act like it isn’t there. They’re uncomfortable now, but they don’t have to live with discomfort their whole life, as people of color do all the time. When we get to the point that the “good neighborhood” is based on community contributions rather than race,we will be closer to there.
Mother Teresa, another hero of mine, said that it is better to be known for many small acts of kindness, than for only big one. John Lewis did this.
The most gratifying exercise you can do EVER is to do something for someone without letting them know and not telling anyone. Very hard, as we want accolades for the good we do. Go ahead, Try it. I dare you. Like John Lewis, I will be “Good Trouble”
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
I agree Bonny, the Honorable John Lewis was a great American who always displayed his love for America and his brothers and sisters of all walks of life. We are a better nation because of him.
