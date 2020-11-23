Editor: I chose to be Green Party. Many of my friends are Democrat. Some of my best friends are Republicans.
It is possible to be conservative and well educated at the same time.
My Republican friends watch more than one news channel and Bonanza.
They don’t behave like an 8 year old when they don’t get their way or call anyone names who disagrees with them.
My Republican friends are actually insulted that they are grouped with Trump supporters who think that the election was rigged and Trump won.
They know that it is not Biden’s intention to pack the Supreme Court, nor is he going to defund the police.
They know that racism is very real and not imagined as “Karen” Finfrock claims. They don’t buy into the immature hatefulness.
My Republican friends respect their fellow men and women. We do disagree on certain things, but we learn different views from each other and therefore have a better understanding.
One thing we should all support is the United States of America.
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
