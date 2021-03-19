Editor: I remember reading a recent letter by Holly Dove and thinking we could be friends. It was refreshing to read a different point of view than the usual hatred.
I have family in Portland and Seattle and they say that the news was greatly exaggerated regarding the Black Lives Matter Protests. Now, according to Dale Woller, they are murderers and rapists. That’s new. BLM is not Marxist or anti government. If you go to the website, nowhere in there is the mention of Marxism. I studied eastern religions, but that doesn’t make me a Muslim, Hindu or Buddhist. I make a point to learn about other cultures to have a better understanding of the world. BLM is working together with government to ensure justice for everyone.
So many have lost sight of the reasons for the protests. There is racial injustice in this country. People of color are treated unfairly and some are being killed by the police. This is reality and it should not be. We don’t want to Defund the Police, but we do need them to be accountable when they overstep their authority.
To compare the insurrection of Jan. 6, not Feb. 6, according to Lou Wilbur, to BLM protests is insulting. According to Dale Woller, it was one little indecent and somehow orchestrated by Democrats? Really? Who was defending the police that day? That was anti-government if ever there was. And for what? A lie.
We need to get back to humanity; you know, love thy neighbor as thyself. We need to say the Pledge of Allegience to the Flag of the United States, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. United we stand, divided, we fall.
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
