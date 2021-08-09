Editor: Critical Race Theory has been around for 40 years.
It wasn’t until September 2020, that President Trump issued an executive order excluding from federal contracts any diversity and inclusion training, including CRT that many people apparently had never even heard of. CRT is a critique of how race and racism have been perpetuated through our laws and institutions.
It is the study of how laws were created to abolish slavery, initiate Jim Crow and eventually the Civil Rights Act.
There is no claim, whatsoever, that all white people are racists and it does not justify racism among black people.
Statistics show that white on white crime is almost the same as black on black crime.
Since you want to go there, most mass shootings are committed by white people.
To this day we still have red lining. I worked in real estate escrow and every time a person of color deposited a large check from a sale or a refi to this one major bank, said bank would call me to verify the check. This is a prime example of systemic racism.
CRT also shows how people should not be judged by their color, gender, sexual preference, neighborhood, wealth or religion, but by their individual behavior.
We need to shed stereotypes and see each other as fellow human beings. We have come a long way, but we can do better.
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
