Editor: First of all, I would like to thank all the readers that supported my recent letters regarding Critical Race Theory and “The 1619 Project.” It is nice to know that there are intelligent and educated people in this town that are secure in their whiteness and have empathy for their fellow man. I was informed that recently a black couple was visiting our city and was verbally attacked with racial slurs on Main Street. Is this how you want our city to be portrayed to potential tourists? Negative publicity always outweighs positive.
It takes 10 good reports to outshine 1 bad one. Racial equity is not an infringement on your rights. It is not an attack on white people. It is not a shaming or condemning of white people. It takes nothing from you. Our children need to know our true history, that we grow from it and don’t repeat it. My grandchildren are proud of their grandma and will remember her commitment to racial equality. Good trouble.
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Thank you, Bonnie, for a common sense comment. Now, sadly the usual suspects with their bigoted ignorance will insult and attack you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.