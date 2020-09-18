Editor: Upon reading the decision of the school board to not use the 1619 curriculum dealing with race, I was disappointed, but not surprised. I am reminded of book burnings in the past. I believe that the reason for systemic racism today is because of the same old backward thinking. Why anyone would deprive their children of diverse education is beyond me. Better to prepare your kids for the world outside for when they leave, and they will leave as there is no future here.
People like Ms. Cohen and Sonny Borrelli are making this political and wearing their ignorance on their sleeves. They condone and promote white privilege. Lake Havasu should strive to be better than that.
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
