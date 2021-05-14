Editor: Recently bodycam footage was released showing police yanking Stepahnie Bottom, a 66 year old black woman out of her car by the hair and dislocating her shoulder because she was going 10 miles over the speed limit. She was on her way to a funeral and did not see the blue lights. The four officers patted themselves on the back and took a selfie for their heroics.
Police in Colorado threw down 73 year old Karen Garner, a white woman obviously affected with dementia. She must have weighed a buck ten.The one officer bragged about how you could hear the pop sound when her arm was dislocated. Said officers let her sit in a cell for hours without any medical attention. Her crime?
She left a Walmart with less than $14.00 of merchandise without paying.
Both episodes are heart wrenching to watch. Both can be viewed on YouTube. I don't see how anyone can view these and tell me that police reform is not necessary or even worse call it rubbish.
"Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another's world. It requires profound purpose larger than the self kind of understanding"-Bill Bullard
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
