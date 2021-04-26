Editor: I cried tears of joy when I heard the verdict of the Chauvin case. I would not call it a victory, but a significant step in the right direction. For too long, some police have been above the law and for too long they have been given a pass. Hopefully, with police reform, we will have units for welfare checks and special needs calls, to avoid unnecessary violence. We will no longer have racial profiling. Body cams for every officer. It won’t happen overnight, but as long as we all work towards peace, we will all benefit and have a better world for our children. Black Lives Matter.
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
Good comment Bonnie Jean. Sadly you will now most likely have to endure the usual suspects insulting and attacking you.
And unicorns will reappear and become common once again. It is kinda refreshing to see what I suppose is an adult getting all giddy about the results of one trial, over one event, that was meant to make one community feel better.
Perhaps if folks stopped resisting arrest and fighting the police, things would go better all the way around. The number of people that cops encounter in a year is something that the writer never seems to consider.
Thanks for trying , Karen
