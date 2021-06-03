Editor: In response to Frank Smith’s letter, systemic racism has existed in this country since the beginning. Systemic-fundamental to a predominant social,economic, or political practice. According to Frank, Dems made up this word. In your years in Alabama, did you not know of redlining in Montgomery? If you are black, you can only purchase property on the west side and the interest rates are much higher than on the east side, which if you are black, you would be declined, period.
My family and friends experience racism as opposed to your privileged friends and fraternity brothers who do not. My husband and I were at a friend’s for a holiday here in town and learned that another couple left the party abruptly because we were there. I felt bad for our hostess as she was so embarrassed.
Just because you don’t see it, doesn’t mean that it isn’t there.
In response to Karen Finfrock’s letters, our children deserve better than the white-washed history we were taught. Why would you deny our children the truth? Education is power! Our children deserve to learn, not just African American history, but also the history of the Indigenous Americans.
The natives of California were treated more severely than the slaves of the South. They were tricked and forced to remain on the missions. They were free labor as opposed to property.
Are white people that insecure that they feel the need to label people of color with names like “Marxist”, Socialist” “Communist” “Radical”? None are applicable. Why is wanting the same privileges you take for granted so frightening to you?
In places like Tulsa, Rosewood, and Elaine, it did and they paid dearly for it.
In Tulsa, two weeks after the massacre, the mayor tried to make it look like the black people destroyed their own community. Systemic racism.
When I read such fear ridden conspiracy theories about education in this privileged community the first image that pops in my head is the white mob outside the school on Ruby Bridges first day of school. Do you not see how you look? Why would you go out of your way to be so evil? Were you born that way or did you work at it your whole life? What a miserable life!
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.