Editor: Ask yourself, would I want to be treated like a black man or woman in this country? If you are honest, the answer is no. The same answer could be said for Latino-American, Asian-American and Native American. As this is the case, you cannot say that All Lives Matter.
Upon reading Michael Reagan’s commentary on the findings of the Breonna Taylor case, I was appalled.His parents would be embarrassed if they were alive today. Black Lives Matter is a peaceful organization trying to bring awareness to systemic racism in this country. Unfortunately, some radical individuals are disruptive and violent. The media and the public feeds on that because who wants to watch a bunch of people peacefully protesting.
Mr. Reagan goes on to say that many people have told him they are frightened for the safety of their children and the future of their country. Black people have been frightened for their children since the day they were born. That is not the way it should be and that is what Black Lives Matters is all about.
Mr. Reagan also says that white people who were never racists before, are now.
Those white people were racists all along and because of our president, they feel they can voice it now. My husband and I used to walk all over town, now when we walk just a few blocks, we get honked at.
To add insult to injury, Mr. Reagan then tried to justify the actions against Breonna and her boyfriend, going so far as to say she was not shot in her bed, like that made it okay.
Black people just want the same privilege you take for granted. I look to the day when we can embrace diversity instead of fearing what we do not understand. We can do better.
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.