Editor: Rather than complain of the homeless in the parks, we need a solution.
There are many variables that cause homelessness and for many it is impossible to get from under it. We have food banks and clothes closets but that is not enough.
The homeless need a place to sleep,rehab, regroup and get the help they need.
I was appalled when I read the article of Mar. 28 regarding the grant being tabled by the County Supervisors.
Michael Smith of Community Services proposed Mohave County apply for a Grant being offered by the State.
Chairman Ron Gould questioned the body of the application and said that terms"equity" and "social justice" implied Marxism. Really? That's just as bad as Nancy Campbell's comment on Creative Comrades, citing Communism. Politics should not be a part of helping the homeless.
Supervisor Hildy Angius justified tabling the Grant by stating that homelessness hasn't changed in five years, so why bother and that government shouldn't be involved.
So we should just do nothing? Is that we have the Mohave County Homeless Continuum of Care? Supervisor Lingenfelter said that charity organizations should go out and get their own money. Just shameful.
These supervisors have nothing to lose by approving this Grant. Our communities will benefit.
I applaud Michael Smith for trying to work on the solution and I pray that the Grant is awarded that we may help those who cannot help themselves.
Bonnie Jean Francois
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.